Kojamo Plc

Media release

Kojamo Plc: Lumo Kodit Oy has acquired 83 apartments in Vallila

Media release 2 May 2019 at 10.30 a.m.



Lumo Kodit Oy has acquired the entire share capital of Kiinteistö Oy Helsingin Somerontie 14. Consisting of 83 apartments and one business premises, the building is located in Helsinki's Vallila district in close proximity to excellent transportation connections and services.

The inner courtyard of Somerontie 14 is part of Vallila's historic block courtyard, a large and attractive area surrounded by residential buildings. The building is located in close proximity to good transportation connections and services. The new Lumo apartments are singles and two-room apartments, which are in high demand in Helsinki.

The transaction agreement was signed on 30 April 2019 and the tenants will be notified of the transaction separately by letter.

Further information:

Kojamo plc, Ville Raitio, Chief Investment Officer, tel. +358 20 508 3012

