sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,29 Euro		+0,74
+0,97 %
WKN: 881793 ISIN: US3377381088 Ticker-Symbol: FIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISERV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,17
77,14
10:30
76,11
77,07
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARION BANK HF SDR0,511-0,78 %
FISERV INC77,29+0,97 %