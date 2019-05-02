Royal Philips: Chipmunk Health chooses Philips HealthSuite digital platform to roll out and scale up its telehealth services



May 1, 2019

Powered by Philips' HealthSuite digital platform, new General Practitioner telehealth service from Chipmunk Health aims to forge a closer and more effective relationship between patients and their doctors while improving health outcomes





Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips , with locations in the Netherlands and Canada, is leveraging the capabilities and services of Philips' HealthSuite digital platform to roll out its new GP-to-patient home monitoring solutions.

Designed to allow general practitioners to keep a closer check on the health status of their patients, Chipmunk Health's telehealth services offer patients a closer relationship with their GP, without the waiting time and inconvenience of having to visit their GP for routine check-ups. The company will use the open, cloud-based infrastructure and services of Philips' HealthSuite digital platform to connect multiple home monitoring devices, aggregate the acquired data via a dedicated smart hub, and securely transmit, store and analyze it.

"Philips' HealthSuite digital platform is a vitally important element in rolling out our new services and scaling them up in a safe and secure way," said Erik Duijsens, founder and CEO of Chipmunk Health. "We are convinced that our consumer-oriented telehealth services will provide more effective and qualitatively better healthcare than we already have, and at lower cost. Patients will be able to access all their health data in one place and doctors will be better equipped to serve their patients' complex needs."

"Many Innovative telehealth start-ups have excellent ideas but don't have the resources to develop the secure, privacy-protected data infrastructure needed to unify and connect devices and data, and securely transmit, store and analyze patient data," said Dale Wiggins, Philips' Business Leader for the HealthSuite digital platform. "Supporting innovative companies like Chipmunk Health is one of the reasons why we made HealthSuite an open digital platform on which third parties can build their own applications. We are delighted that Chipmunk has joined the growing number of companies that recognize the growth and scale-up potential of our platform."

Today's announcement follows similar recent agreements to use Philips' HealthSuite digital platform by eye care provider Alcon , selfcare solutions company Ypsomed , and Internet of Things. In such collaborations, Philips is the provider of the relevant cloud-based healthcare IT infrastructure and not involved in the commercialization of the products and services of these companies.



Philips HealthSuite digital platform

Philips' HealthSuite digital platform offers companies Cloud-based services and technical tools that meet privacy, security and regulatory requirements that they can use to develop and run a new generation of connected healthcare applications. Unlike other digital platforms, HealthSuite is purpose-built to solve the complex challenges of healthcare, featuring capabilities to connect devices, collect personal and health data, store and share data securely, analyze data, build and deploy AI models, and create solutions on the Cloud.

