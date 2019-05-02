Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-05-02
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.001 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.001 %
|Highest yield
|0.001 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|71.43
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.298 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.297 %
|Highest yield
|0.298 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|13.33
