- Global Claims Trends presented by David Nicolai

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will sponsor and present at the CLHIA Claims and Anti-Fraud Conference taking place in Vancouver, from May 7 9, 2019.

During the conference, David Nicolai, FINEOS Sr. Vice President, Sales North America will present on Global Claim Trends. The presentation will explore similarities and differences in the processing of disability and life claims around the world. Additionally, topics such as segmentation, rehabilitation, return to work, automation, self-service, and use of technology will be covered.

FINEOS will exhibit at booth #24, and will feature information on the FINEOS AdminSuite the first truly component-based core product suite developed organically and specifically for group, voluntary and individual life, accident and health. FINEOS AdminSuite can be implemented on a phased component-based basis, to initially address key pain points such as billing, claims, absence management, or it can be implemented as a full core suite in a single instance to enable carriers support new business, followed by continual migration away from legacy systems.

As the only modern end-to-end core suite for group, voluntary and individual life, accident and health on a single platform, FINEOS AdminSuite continues to benefit from increasing R&D investment. The driving factor is to help new and existing FINEOS customers more easily and most effectively implement a modern core platform solution that meets today's market needs and enables migration from older style legacy systems.

FINEOS staff will be available throughout the event and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS has over 50 life, accident and health carriers globally; including 7 of the top ten carriers in the US and 4 of the top 5 carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005330/en/

Contacts:

Victoria Jamison

Marketing Manager

FINEOS Corporation

+ 353 1 639 9700

victoria.jamison@FINEOS.com