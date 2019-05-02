sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
02.05.2019 | 11:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related conditions

For financial year 2018, the general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses has decided on 24 April 2019 to distribute a gross dividend of € 1,40 per share that consists of:

  • € 1,28 gross per share for the period as from 1 January 2018 until 29 November 2018 inclusive, represented by coupon no. 21 (which was already detached on 15 November) and,
  • € 0,12 gross per share for the period as from 30 November 2018 until 31 December 2018 inclusive, represented by coupon no. 22 (which will be detached on 3 May 2019 before opening of the Stock Exchange).

Full press release:

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)