Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Announces the Release of Adra Matcher

Leading Global Provider of Financial Automation Software Announces the Availability of Adra Matcher for Mid-Sized Companies in EMEA

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that Adra Matcher is now available for mid-sized companies in Europe looking to simplify their financial close process. Following successful launches in North America and APAC, this offering is positioned to create tighter integration between bank to book matching and the GL reconciliation capabilities within the Adra Suite.

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for mid-sized companies looking to simplify their financial close process by quickly increasing the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliation (Adra Balancer), operational transaction matching (Adra Accounts), financial transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial close management and controls (Adra Task Manager).

"Automatically reconciling over half of our transactions gives us more time to spend on other critical close tasks," said Jordan Eaves, Controller at BankTEL Systems. "From the account executives to the implementation team, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Adra team on our journey to find a software solution to helpwith our monthly reconciliations."

Key Benefits of Adra Matcher include:

Saving time by continuously processing transactions

Effortlessly importing new data types and sources

Strengthening internal controls by recording all activities in an audit-ready format

Illuminating potential mismatches and generate exception reports

Improving the accuracy and reliability of balance sheet reconciliations

If you are interested in learning more about how the Adra Suite can simplify your financial close process, please contact us.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency Platform, AdraSuite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

