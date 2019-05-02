Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM
London, May 2
2 May 2019
FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.