Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

2 May 2019

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Forbes Ventures

Peter Moss, Chairman

Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer

01625 588 767

020 3687 0498 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro



020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.