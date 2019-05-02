sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

London, May 2

2 May 2019

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 588 767
020 3687 0498
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


