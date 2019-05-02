zu Teil 14: The new car

Lucy: Uncle Jack, Uncle Jack, it was an incredible ride. You wouldn't believe how quiet such a car is. I think pedestrians and bike riders really have to pay more attention to such traffic because you simply can't hear those cars very well. But from my side, I really couldn't think of any disadvantage of driving such an electric or hybrid car. What about you, have you spent some thought on it?

Jack: Well, Lucy, to be honest, I've made a decision in the meantime. I happened to meet an old friend of mine and told him about our little problem. He recommended to me waiting a little longer with investing so much money into a technology which is still constantly changing. And then he told me about an old Vespa he still had in his garage which we could borrow from him for free as long as you need it. I really thought that this was a brilliant idea, particularly since my own garage is pretty full and storage space is very limited.

Lucy: But Uncle Jack, are you serious about this? Then why did we spend so much time at the car dealer's and had Harry explain everything to us in such detail? Is this really your final decision? I can't believe it? Come on, let's discuss it again. I'm sure you don't want to be against technical progress, particularly when it's about car technology.

Jack: Well Lucy, such a decision also involves a lot of money which I'm simply not willing to invest at the moment. Come on, don't be disappointed or furious with me now. Let's have a look how you like my friend's Vespa. It's in my garage already. Isn't this a wonderful surprise? Ready to go right away!

Lucy: And what would I tell Harry? He's been so committed and friendly. I actually wanted to go out with him one evening. I think I can forget about that now. How embarrassing!

Jack: I personally can't think of anything more romantic than going out with someone and driving a Vespa. Many Hollywood movies used Vespas for this purpose. Think of the movie 'Roman holiday' with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. Audrey Hepburn played a royal princess and met Gregory Peck, a journalist, and they spent wonderful days together in Rome cruising around on a Vespa.

Lucy: Uncle Jack, I'm not into such old-fashioned movies about princesses. I'd more feel like a fast food delivery girl on such a Vespa, because that's who still drives them in Germany.

Jack: But think of how easy parking is with it and you can get through traffic so quickly. And the sound it makes is like the buzzing of a wasp. This is why it's called Vespa. That's the Italian for wasp. Have you ever been to Italy? That country is full of such great vehicles. Think of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis or Ducatis.

Lucy: Oh yes, and all of these luxury brands are comparable to a Vespa.

Jack: Well, perhaps you have a more German attitude, because the UK is still the second largest global market for Vespas after Italy even though they were launched to the market after the Second World War. 2016 marked its 70th anniversary already. Moreover, you're allowed to drive it with a Class 5 driver's license with engine sizes under 50 cubic centimetres and the gas mileage is very good, too. One more advantage of this scooter for you ladies is that it isn't as bulky and dirty as a conventional motorcycle. It has leg shields and footboards so that you can even ride it in skirts or dresses. Besides the engine is hidden away which keeps you and your clothes clean. The engine is usually rear-mounted either beneath or behind the driver's seat. It is covered by an engine cowling or simply enclosed within the frame. There are lots of Vespa models nowadays, but starting with this simple one might be a good idea. We could still upgrade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...