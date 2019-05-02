Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Nano One CEO Dan Blondal (TSXV: NNO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) is pleased to report that advances in its cathode technologies have led to a growing pipeline of strategic opportunities for solid state and next generation lithium ion batteries. There are now twenty strategic relationships at various stages of development, which represents a ten-fold increase over the last year.

"There is a global effort underway to increase the energy density and safety of lithium ion batteries," explained Nano One CEO, Dan Blondal, "and solid-state batteries are one of the more promising solutions. Nano One has developed a number of cathode materials and processes that have caught the attention of the industry, primarily from within the automotive sector. We have many third-party evaluations now underway with the goal of partnering to make solid state batteries a reality."

Nano One's cathode material development program includes enhancements that are designed to prevent chemical side reactions, for improved safety and longevity. These enhancements apply to Nano One's NMC and High Voltage Spinel cathode materials. NMC batteries are critical to long range electric vehicles, while High Voltage Spinel has long term strategic value because it enables high energy densities, fast charging, and is free of cobalt and the associated supply chain risk.

Mr. Blondal said, "We are collaborating with industry leaders to identify the most promising cathode materials for next generation lithium ion batteries, and we are working to convert these leads into partners, as we did recently with Pulead Technology and Saint-Gobain. Nano One is executing on its plans and is well positioned to capitalize on rising automotive interest in both electrode technology and solid-state lithium ion batteries."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the actual receipt of the grant monies, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on the receipt of such monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

