

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of a rate cut and data showed Germany's retail sales fell for the first time in three months, defying expectations for a rise.



Retail sales declined 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 4.4 percent rise in February, which was revised from 4.7 percent. Economists had expected sales to rise 2.9 percent.



The latest decline was the worst since last September, when sales fell 2.9 percent.



Euro zone factory activity contracted for a third month in April, adding to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,350.93 as traders returned to their desks after the May Day holiday.



Fashion retailer Zalando fell 2.3 percent after its first quarter loss widened.



Hugo Boss slumped 4.4 percent after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.



Automaker Volkswagen jumped 5 percent after affirming its ambitious annual targets.



