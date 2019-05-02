sprite-preloader
thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions Delivers Largest Ever Service Contract at Hamad International Airport in Doha

ESSEN, Germany and DOHA, Qatar, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is celebrating its latest success, having secured the biggest service contract in the entire history of its Airports Solutions business: The company will be responsible for operation and maintenance of 90 passenger boarding bridges, which includes one VIP boarding bridge exclusively used by the Royal Family and Senior Government Officials at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The contract also entails servicing more than 500 aircraft support units that assist once the airplane is parked.

thyssenkrupp has secured its largest ever airports services contract at Hamad International Airport in Doha which boasts an excellent reputation combining cutting-edge architectural design with the most advanced technological system. (credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

Along with the maintenance of the passenger boarding bridges, thyssenkrupp Elevator has already installed 234 elevators, 105 escalators, and 52 moving walks at the airport.

The new contract is worth a triple-digit million euro amount.

"We are delighted to further expanding our cooperation with Hamad International Airport and be able to continue reducing connecting times for a large number of passengers by keeping the mobility solutions running," says Peter Walker, CEO at thyssenkrupp Elevator. "As the global population continues to rise and our globalized world becomes even more connected, efficient mobility of people inside airports has become a major issue of concern, making it just as important as the actual flights."

Press Images:
https://transfer.thyssenkrupp.info/public/h87879m_a9d73b92518083856bf8e4

About us:
With sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal 2017/2018 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878181/thyssenkrupp_Doha_Airport.jpg)
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878180/thyssenkrupp_Doha_Airport.jpg)

Press Contact:
Jasmin Fischer
Head of Media Relations
+49(0)201-844-563-054
jasmin.fischer@thyssenkrupp.com
www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com


