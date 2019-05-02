thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions Delivers Largest Ever Service Contract at Hamad International Airport in Doha

ESSEN, Germany and DOHA, Qatar, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is celebrating its latest success, having secured the biggest service contract in the entire history of its Airports Solutions business: The company will be responsible for operation and maintenance of 90 passenger boarding bridges, which includes one VIP boarding bridge exclusively used by the Royal Family and Senior Government Officials at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The contract also entails servicing more than 500 aircraft support units that assist once the airplane is parked.

Along with the maintenance of the passenger boarding bridges, thyssenkrupp Elevator has already installed 234 elevators, 105 escalators, and 52 moving walks at the airport.

The new contract is worth a triple-digit million euro amount.

"We are delighted to further expanding our cooperation with Hamad International Airport and be able to continue reducing connecting times for a large number of passengers by keeping the mobility solutions running," says Peter Walker, CEO at thyssenkrupp Elevator. "As the global population continues to rise and our globalized world becomes even more connected, efficient mobility of people inside airports has become a major issue of concern, making it just as important as the actual flights."

