In a typically quiet quarter, Fluence enjoyed exceptional bookings. Aside from the US$188m CES (custom engineered solution) win in Ivory Coast, it also secured a $20m contract in Egypt and a further ITEST deal. Revenue rose 20% y-o-y and the gross cash balance was $24m ($14.7m outflow). Forecasting CES deals are hard and we trim FY19 sales by 10% to reflect a more cautious view on further big wins boosting FY19 numbers, but the company still expects EBITDA breakeven during Q419 and FY20 estimates are substantively unchanged. The share price implies an FY20 P/E of 8.6x.

