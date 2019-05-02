

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's export and import growth slowed in February leading to a decrease in trade surplus, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Trade surplus decreased by EUR 26 million to EUR 816 million in February.



Exports climbed 6.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.6 percent rise in January.



Imports rose 6.6 percent annually in February, slower than the 8.7 percent increase in the previous month.



From the January to February period, exports rose by 6.4 percent and imports by 7.7 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 1.2 billion In February.



