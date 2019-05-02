

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $117 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.79 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $167 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX