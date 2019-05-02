LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2019 on 15 May 2019.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 15 May 2019. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'JPJ', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll free 1 800 608 0547 USA toll free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 14 June 2019 and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and quoting conference ID 0925310#.

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 USA toll free 1 866 583 1039

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy ( www.jackpotjoy.com ), Starspins ( www.starspins.com ), Botemania ( www.botemania.es ), Vera&John ( www.verajohn.com ), and InterCasino ( www.intercasino.com ) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com .

Enquiries

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jpj@finsbury.com



SOURCE: JPJ Group plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543917/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results