

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings and looked ahead to the Bank of England rate decision due later in the day.



Less dovish-than-expected commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and weak Eurozone data also weighed on markets.



A closely watched survey showed that Euro zone factory activity contracted for a third month in April, adding to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



On the positive side, the U.K.'s construction sector saw a marginal expansion in April, thanks to a pick-up in housebuilding.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 390.37 as traders returned to their desks after the May Day holiday.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.



French lender BNP Paribas rallied 3.1 percent after its first-quarter net profit topped forecasts.



German fashion retailer Zalando fell 2.7 percent after its first quarter loss widened.



Hugo Boss lost 3.4 percent after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.



Automaker Volkswagen climbed 4.2 percent after affirming its ambitious annual targets.



Cement major LafargeHolcim gained 1 percent after selling assets in Malaysia and Singapore.



