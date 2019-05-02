BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



2 May 2019



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 28 June 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 31 May 2019 (ex-dividend date is 30 May 2019).

The increase in the interim dividend level over 2018 represents the Board's desire to smooth interim dividends paid in 2019.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

