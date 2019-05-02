

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $40.90 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $56.18 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $105.0 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $613.58 million from $587.23 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $105.0 Mln. vs. $100.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.24 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q1): $613.58 Mln vs. $587.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.90 - $11.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX