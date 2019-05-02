

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) on Thursday maintained its outlook that was reduced on April 25, 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project revenues in a range of about $17.0 billion, about $1.0 billion lower than originally anticipated and representing about 10 percent organic growth over 2018, excluding currency effects and divestitures.



The Company also maintains its guidance for full year consolidated adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion, implying growth of almost 20 percent year over year, and consolidated adjusted EBIT in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.15 billion.



Additionally, the company announced that it will consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated Bombardier Aviation business unit, which will be led by David Coleal.



As the Company moves to optimize its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX