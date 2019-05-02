SoftServe Joins Confluent Partner Program

Full capabilities of Confluent Platform deliver cutting-edge technologies for real time event streaming and data analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it joined the Confluent Partner Program. Confluent, the enterprise event streaming platform pioneer, designed the program to enable a rapidly growing ecosystem around Apache Kafka and Confluent. It is the largest ecosystem of technology vendors, consulting and system integrators, and authorized training partners offering Kafka-based solutions and services.

As a member of the Confluent Partner Program, SoftServe helps its clients leverage the full capabilities of the Confluent Platform- real time event streaming, continuous data delivery, moving data efficiently and securely for real-time analytics-to ensure our joint customers can experience a seamless experience with cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems. SoftServe also has partnerships with leading cloud platforms including Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure.

"SoftServe is committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge technologies that will support their data needs," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "As an early adopter of Kafka and now a trusted advisor, we have the in-house expertise to implement event streaming platforms that help businesses respond in real time to every customer event, transaction, and user experience-whether on-premise or in the cloud."

Confluent provides a complete event streaming platform based on Apache Kafka and extends its capabilities with development, connectivity, and stream processing capabilities, as well as management and operations. Members of the Confluent Partner Program have the opportunity to develop robust data connectivity, easily build stream processing applications, and promote solutions to customers worldwide.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

