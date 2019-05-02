Blood Meal Market Worth $2.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.

The poultry feed segment is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the blood meal market during the forecast period.

Poultry blood is one of the most preferred raw materials that is used for the production of blood meal. By source, the poultry feed segment is the largest segment in the global blood meal market, in terms of volume. Consumption of poultry blood is increasing in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and South America. This is projected to increase the number of animal slaughter in these regions, thus increasing the blood meal production in these regions.

The porcine feed segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Blood meal is high in crude protein and is commonly used as a protein source in diets for porcine. In growing pigs, blood meal partially replaces soybean meal in maize- and soybean-based diets. Feeding growing pigs with fermented blood meal, in combination with molasses, allows the same feed intake, growth, and feed conversion efficiency as soybean meal. Dried blood meal is commonly used as a high-quality protein source in nursery pig diets. Thus, the porcine feed segment in the blood meal market is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast. The growing population and urbanization have encouraged consumers to opt for animal-source foods, which are some of the key factors that are driving the Asia Pacific blood meal market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the blood meal market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Darling Ingredients (US), Terramar (Chile), West Coast Reduction (Canada), Valley Proteins, Inc. (US), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Allanasons Private (India), The Boyer Valley Company (US), FASA Group (Brazil), Sanimax (Canada), APC, Inc. (US), and Apelsa Guadalajara (US).

