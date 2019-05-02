Terveystalo Plc: Invitation: Terveystalo Q1 Result - Webcast and Conference call on 9 May 2019

Terveystalo Plc will publish its Interim report for Q1 2019 on 9 May at 9:00 EEST.



Result briefing and live webcast in English is held on 9 May 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. EEST, at Terveystalo Piazza, Jaakonkatu 3 B,

To ask questions, please join the telephone conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using your local number (Finland: +358 (0)9 8171 0310, Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2651, UK: +44 (0)33 3300 0804, US: +1 63 1913 1422). If you are calling from another location, please use any of the numbers above. The Participant Passcode is 90882048#.

Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, CEO and Ilkka Laurila, CFO.

Further enquiries:

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Tel. +358 10 345 2034

Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

