

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) has reached an agreement to buy Acelity Inc., a global medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand. The total total enterprise value of the deal is approximately $6.7 billion, including assumption of debt. Acelity reported 2018 revenues of $1.5 billion.



On a GAAP reported basis, 3M estimates the acquisition to be $0.35 dilutive to earnings per share in the first 12 months following completion, including financing costs. Excluding items, 3M estimates the acquisition to be $0.25 accretive to earnings per share. The deal is anticipated to close in the second half of current fiscal year.



Also, 3M noted that it now expects 2019 share repurchases to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion, down from $2.0 billion to $4.0 billion previously.



