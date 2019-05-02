Cannabis Brand Orchid Essentials Partners with Industry-Leading Marketing Firm MATTIO Communications

Award-Winning Cannabis Vape Company Launches Strategic Media Partnership with the Cannabis Industry's #1 Communications Firm to Help Build Brand Awareness

COSTA MESA, CA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orchid Essentials ("Orchid", "Orchid Essentials", the "Company") (CSE: ORCD) (OTC: ORVRF) -California-based cannabis brand Orchid Essentials is pleased to announce that it has partnered with industry-leading media and public relations firm MATTIO Communications in an effort to build awareness of the Orchid Essentials brand. Orchid's new partnership with MATTIO Communications positions the company to capitalize on the brand's fast-growing presence in California and Oregon and help to make Orchid Essentials a household name throughout the United States.

MATTIO Communications recently completed a seed round of funding and is backed by investors including Phyto Partners, venture capital titan Alan Patricof (founder of Greycroft), and Green Seed Fund. Founded by Rosie Mattio in 2004, MATTIO is based in New York City and serves over 25 marquee cannabis clients, including Headset, Papa & Barkley, LeafLink, Flowhub, Caliva, Green Mile, and Ascend Wellness Holdings. The agency offers a wide spectrum of marketing services, including public relations, social media, SEO, and investor relations, and its new funding will help to expand the firm's range of marketing and advertising services, including a targeted programmatic ad network.

About the partnership with MATTIO, Corey Mangold of Orchid comments: "Our partnership with Rosie and her amazing team at MATTIO has us thrilled about the future and further becoming a thought-leader in an industry that is seeing accelerated growth, and more excitingly, medical research and the development of a global marketplace. MATTIO's experience in working in new and innovative industries has and will continue to allow Orchid Essentials to be top of mind, and on the forefront of the cannabis industry as it grows from its infancy."

Orchid Ventures also announced that Chief Strategy Officer Eric Vaughan will be taking on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, replacing Adam Mirkovich. The consolidation of these roles streamlines decision-making and provides the company with the right leadership structure for its next phase of growth. "Eric has proven to be an exceptionally talented operator in addition to a strategic thinker, which makes his promotion an obvious step forward for our company. I am excited to have Eric leading our operations teams and working with the staff to build culture and better processes as we execute our growth strategy," stated Orchid Ventures CEO Corey Mangold.

Based in Costa Mesa, CA, Orchid Ventures, Inc. launched the Orchid Essentials brand in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid's products lines are currently sold in 400+ dispensaries across Oregon and California and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new markets such as Nevada, New York, Puerto Rico, Canada, and other global markets. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid's leadership team brings significant branding, product development, manufacturing, and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value generating partnerships, and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/ .

Mattio Communications is an industry-leading strategic marketing firm. By specializing in the cannabis industry, the boutique-sized agency is able to offer a wide spectrum of marketing services: public relations, SEO, social media, content marketing, event production, influencer marketing, investor relations and programmatic media. The agency's active involvement with its clients drives communication and marketing success. The Green Report ranked Mattio Communications #1 among Cannabis PR firms. Learn more at https://www.mattio.com/ .

