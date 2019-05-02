

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, with record U.S. output and warnings about fragile economic growth weighing on the commodity.



Benchmark Brent crude dropped 0.9 percent to $71.52 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down as much as 1.1 percent at $62.88 per barrel.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported a substantial build in crude oil inventories, at 9.9 million barrels for the last week of April, the highest level since September 2017, amid record U.S. crude oil production.



Production set a record high of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd), while refining activity rates fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.



The report released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 6.8 million barrels increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



Meanwhile, Oman's energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Wednesday that OPEC intends to extend the supply cuts at its June meeting.



OPEC member Venezuela's oil exports have been hit by U.S. sanctions on PDVSA and an economic crisis, helping bring OPEC's production to a four-year low, according to a Reuters survey.



