Serco Partners With L Marks to Launch Its First Innovation Programme

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco, the international Services company, has partnered with innovation specialist L Marks to launch Accelerate@Serco, its first Innovation Programme, intended to open doors to tech businesses.

Accelerate@Serco is a new dynamic and immersive initiative which will give technology startups unprecedented behind the scenes access to one of the UK's leading public service delivery experts.

The programme will help shape the future of public service delivery in the justice and immigration sectors, where Serco provides essential services for the Home Office and Ministry of Justice. These include prison management, prisoner escort and custodial services, asylum seeker accommodation and support and immigration removal services.

Successful applicants will get the opportunity to tackle real challenges by working alongside Serco to create and test solutions which can disseminate innovation throughout the public sector. Startups will also have access to live operational environments for trials and demonstrations, mentorship from the Serco leadership team and other subject matter experts and potential investment.

While Accelerate@Serco is inviting all market disruptors whose products and services align with the core Serco values to help rebuild lives and reduce the overall impact of crime on society to apply for the programme, this year's challenge will focus on the following areas:

Welfare and Rehabilitation

Behaviour Analytics

IoT and Asset Management

Creating a Dynamic Workforce

Wildcard

Julia Rogers, Managing Director, Justice and Immigration at Serco, said: "At Serco, we pride ourselves on our ability to bring innovation to the public services that we provide. Ten years ago we introduced the first in-cell telephones in prisons and we have continued to innovate ever since. But we know that we need to do more and this partnership will help us harness the agility and capabilities of SMEs who can help us accelerate our innovation. I'm very much looking forward to seeing the bright ideas that people can bring us."

Daniel Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of L Marks, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Serco in delivering the very first innovation programme of this kind. We are proud to be working with a company which is passionate about exploring cutting-edge strategies which can make a positive difference to society and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."