

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $907 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $846 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $9.48 billion from $9.69 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $846 Mln. vs. $925 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $9.48 Bln vs. $9.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX