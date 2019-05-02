Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.48p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---