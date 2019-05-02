Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 01-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1906.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1936.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1862.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1892.18p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---