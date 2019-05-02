

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Thursday to hit a one-week low after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled little appetite to bring down interest rates any time soon, boosting the dollar and treasury yields.



Spot gold declined 0.9 percent to $1,272.75 per ounce, after having hit as low as $1,270.37, its lowest since April 24, earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.9 percent at $1,272.85 an ounce.



The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as widely expected, but played down concerns over recent soft inflation, suggesting it's unlikely to either raise or cut rates in coming months.



Asian stock markets ended mixed today, as Fed ambiguity clouded rate-cut bets. With major markets in Japan and China shut for holidays, trading activity remained thin across the region.



European stocks fell in early trade as a stronger dollar pulled down mining shares.



The Bank of England today held the U.K. interest rate steady at 0.75 percent as expected, but upgraded expectations for growth.



U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, and factory orders may attract some attention later today, although trading activity may be subdued ahead of the more closely watched monthly jobs report due on Friday.



