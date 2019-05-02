

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $47.1 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $55.0 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $490.0 million from $492.7 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47.1 Mln. vs. $55.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $490.0 Mln vs. $492.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX