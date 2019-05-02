

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) affirmed its outlook for 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.43 to $2.47, an increase of 7 percent to 9 percent, excluding the earn-out adjustment from the company's acquisition of the FLAWLESS business.



The company now forecasts fiscal 2019 reported sales growth of about 5 percent to 6 percent due to the FLAWLESS acquisition, and continues to expect organic sales growth to be about 3.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the year on revenues of $4.4 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On May 1, 2019, Church & Dwight closed on its previously announced acquisition of the FLAWLESS and FINISHING TOUCH hair removal business from Ideavillage Products Corp.



The company expects the impact of FLAWLESS on its full year 2019 results compared to 2018 to be: net sales (+200 basis points), gross margin (+20 basis points), Marketing (-10 basis points), and SG&A (-50 basis points).



For the second quarter, Church & Dwight forecast reported sales growth of about 4 percent and organic sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, a 6 percent increase over the year-ago period, when excluding the earn-out adjustment from its acquisition of the FLAWLESS business.



The Street expects earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.07 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX