

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $482 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $2.17 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $482 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $2.17 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



