Interim Report, January - March 2019 Coor Service Management Holding AB

First quarter of 2019

Net sales increased by 19 per cent in the first quarter, to SEK 2,535 (2,127) million. Organic growth was 10 per cent and growth from acquisitions 7 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 2 per cent of the increase

(2,127) million. Organic growth was 10 per cent and growth from acquisitions 7 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 2 per cent of the increase Adjusted EBITA increased by 14 per cent to SEK 131 (115) million and the operating margin was 5.2 (5.4) per cent

(115) million and the operating margin was (5.4) per cent EBIT was SEK 77 (57) million. Profit after tax was SEK 43 (17) million

Earnings per share were SEK 0.4 (0.2)

(57) million. Profit after tax was SEK (17) million Earnings per share were SEK (0.2) Operating cash flow was SEK 124 (-61) million

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY Jan-Mar

Rolling Full year

(SEK m) 2019 2018

12 mth. 2018 Net sales 2,535 2,127

9,896 9,489 Organic growth, % 10 10

10 10 Acquired growth, % 7 4

10 10 FX effects, % 2 0

3 3 Adjusted EBITA 131 115

505 490 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 5.2 5.4

5.1 5.2 EBIT 77 57

239 219 Income for the period 43 17

129 104 Operating cash flow 124 -61

539 354 Earnings per share, SEK 0.4 0.2

1.4 1.1

See page 24 for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Non-recurring items are presented in Note 3.



Financial calendar

Interim Report January - June 201918 July 2019

Interim Report January - September 20197 November 2019

Interim Report January - December 201912 February 2020

Interim Report January - March 202028 April 2020

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Olof Stålnacke (+46-10-559-59-20).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO (+46-10-559-59-35) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46-10-559 55-19).

IR Coordinator: Sara Marin (+46-10-559-59-51).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 2 May 2019, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordic countries, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Established in 1998, Coor has been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since June 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

