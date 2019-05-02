

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $484 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.58 billion



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $527 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $550 - $555 Mln



