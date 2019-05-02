EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2 MAY 2019 BONDS MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC: CORRECTION OF TRADING CURRENCY The trading currency for the attached bond issued by Municipality Finance Plc should be RON. See updated identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE, 2.5.2019 LAINAT KUNTARAHOITUS OYJ: LAINAN KAUPANKÄYNTIVALUUTAN KORJAUS Kuntarahoitus Oyj:n liikkeeseenlaskeman lainan kaupankäyntivaluutta on RON. Liitteenä korjatut perustiedot. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722866