Laurie Weisberg Joins Intent as Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intent, the data science company for the world's leading online travel and commerce companies, announced today that Laurie Weisberg has joined as Chief Sales Officer. The company has tapped Laurie to oversee global business development across the US, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

Laurie was previously part of the executive team that transformed Datalogix into the world's largest data company for marketers, which Oracle acquired in 2015. Most recently the Chief Revenue Officer of Thrive Global and Curalate, Weisberg has more than 20 years of experience as a sales and marketing leader in the tech industry.

Intent, formerly known as Intent Media, uses machine learning to accurately predict user value and likelihood to buy in real-time. The company's Predictive Intelligence Platform powers market-leading media, personalization and traffic acquisition products.

"Laurie's background in data, strategic partnerships and growth are a perfect fit for Intent as we introduce new applications of our predictions and expand globally," said Chief Executive Officer Richard Harris. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

"Intent has dominated the data science landscape in travel by predicting user behavior in real-time and delivering the optimal experience," said Weisberg. "Now they're introducing even more applications across ecommerce. I look forward to helping our partners dramatically boost their bottom line."

Intent is the data science company for the world's leading online commerce and travel brands. Its Predictive Intelligence Platform uses patented technology to predict user behavior in real-time and identify the future value of every user. Over 450 innovative brands trust Intent's predictions to deliver personalized user experiences that maximize utility and ROI.

Intent is proud to work with partners like Priceline, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Hotels.com, Wotif, Skyscanner, Hotwire, ebookers, lastminute.com, Delta, AA, Lufthansa, Marriott, and Enterprise. To learn more, visit Intent.com.

