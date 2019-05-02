Impartner Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Direct and Indirect Sales; Co-market and Co-sell Solutions

Impartner launches Partner Relationship Management technology specifically tailored for quick, easy integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, one of the best-selling, most-award winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) providers, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer an integrated technology solution to help customers accelerate both direct and indirect sales from within a single console. In support of the collaboration, Impartner is launching Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which is specifically tailored to integrate tightly with Microsoft's Customer Relationship Management solution at a native level and provide channel marketing and sales professionals with a clean, integrated master view of their channel success. With the solution, lead distribution, deal registration, cooperative marketing, partner onboarding, business analytics, and other tools required to successfully scale channel revenue all integrate simply and quickly into a common workspace. Microsoft will co-market and co-sell both solutions to Dynamics 365 customers and together with Impartner, ensure seamless support.

"Impartner has worked tirelessly to attain the level of market success we have seen to date," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "We couldn't be more excited about this collaboration to better serve the tidal wave of demand we've seen from our customers, many of whom are embracing the power and flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365, and are looking for a proven joint solution that ensures they can be up and running quickly."

"PRM solutions provide companies with a nerve center for managing and optimizing their channel sales ecosystem in the same way that CRM facilitates direct sales," said Ariel Katz, General Manager of Dynamics 365 for Sales. "Impartner PRM provides scale for companies who increasingly turn to the indirect channel as the growth driver for their business. Impartner has developed integrations into Dynamics 365 to deliver an end-to-end solution that critically accelerates both direct and indirect sales."

Smooth, rapid integration

Already, Microsoft System Integrator and Premier Gold Partner NuSoft is benefitting from Impartner's new solution. "As a system integrator, solutions that are out-of-the-box and can be implemented quickly are what delivers the most value to our customers," said Nick Trotta, a systems implementation lead at NuSoft. "That's certainly the case with Impartner PRM, which we've recently implemented for a major communications infrastructure company. We were under an incredibly tight deadline to help this company migrate from their existing CRM to Microsoft's solution and bring in a new PRM solution at the same time - and we could not miss the deadline at the risk of a major financial penalty to our client. With Impartner, we were able to stand the solution up quickly with a combination of out-of-the-box features which required no customization, and also had flexibility to customize where necessary to address some specific needs of our client."

The newly released integration between Impartner and Microsoft enables sales teams to:

Rather than relying on "quarterly business reviews," channel sales teams and their indirect sales partners can communicate and pass critical deal information back and forth through the portal on a 24x7 basis, cracking open the "black box" of channel sales and removing the surprise of revenue production (or the lack thereof) from the indirect channel. Customers can see their pipeline with great insight and clarity, and report and manage it with the same suite of Dynamics 365 tools they use to manage direct sales. Provide indirect sales partners a single login experience. Impartner makes it easy for partners to register deals, access leads and opportunities, request and use cooperative marketing funds, and get updates on business goals and incentives -- all through a perfectly personalized portal experience.





Impartner makes it easy for partners to register deals, access leads and opportunities, request and use cooperative marketing funds, and get updates on business goals and incentives -- all through a perfectly personalized portal experience. Bring process and discipline to the indirect sales channel. Impartner provides a unified set of analytics and management tools that seamlessly align with the Microsoft suite of tools traditionally used to manage the direct sales channel.

To learn more about how the collaboration between Microsoft and Impartner offers new ways indirect sales teams to more effectively engage with partners, visit Impartner.com/Dynamics365

