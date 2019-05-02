IMES DEXIS Automate its Business Processes Using FlowForma Process Automation

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced IMES DEXIS, is using its award winning FlowForma Process Automation tool to replace paper-based business processes and drive process efficiency.

Located in Hasselt, Belgium, the IMES DEXIS Group are a leading provider of industrial factory products in Belgium. Having recently acquired new cloud architecture in Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, they looked to leverage a process automation solution to drive their digital transformation project throughout the entire organization.

As the business continued to expand, they knew it was time to bring its internal business processes online, to replace several previously paper-based processes. Through automating its workflows, employees will save time and benefit from greater visibility throughout the entirety of a process.

Upon seeing a demonstration of the FlowForma Process Automation tool, with its capability to allow external users and suppliers to input into its processes, the management team at IMES DEXIS knew it had the "wow factor" and were highly impressed. Christiaan Thimister, Senior Analyst ICT, IMES DEXIS added, "Understanding that our suppliers time is precious, we are pleased to be able to help them save valuable time through the use of FlowForma Engage which links our external processes to our internal processes, meaning suppliers can fill out forms digitally and no longer need to complete vast amounts of paperwork when providing us with materials for building our products."

"By utilizing the FlowForma Process Automation tool, IMES DEXIS will have end-to-end visibility of where its key processes lie. Ultimately this will result in increased transparency and data accuracy throughout the organization, not to mention a vast increase in productivity and efficiency levels for its employees," said Keith Lally, Sales Director - Benelux Region, FlowForma.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 150,000 users across America, Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Boston and London and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About IMES DEXIS

Located in Hasselt, Belgium, IMES DEXIS are a leading provider of industrial factory products in Belgium. From screwdrivers to safety shoes and hydraulic systems to hoses - IMES DEXIS have the entire factory spectrum covered when it comes to maintenance, repair and operations materials. The Belgium based provider serves as a one-stop-shop for technical plants, with over a million products in its database and focusses on creating added value services for its customers.

