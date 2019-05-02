

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $700 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $558 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $2.98 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $547 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.08 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1 -Revenue (Q1): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX