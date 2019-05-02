sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2019 | 14:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 2

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Richard Morgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.15713,195 shares
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



13,195


£68,046.62
e)Date of the transaction
2 May 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire