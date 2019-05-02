Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Host 2019 Rail Solutions Summit May 15-16, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, will host industry leaders at their 2019 Rail Solutions Summit, which is being held May 15-16, 2019 at The Lodge and Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

The event will include presentations and discussions covering the impact of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning on the rail industry. Attendees will hear from Guest Speaker, Michael O'Malley, President of Railway Supply Institute (RSI) and his views on the future of rail safety. Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini and his management team will provide deep insight into the implementation of A.I. processing and algorithms into current and next generation rail products.

"We look forward to hosting a diverse group of railroad experts and advancing the knowledge and discussion around the implementation of these exciting technologies to one of the largest markets in North America", said Mr. Arcaini.

To receive additional information or register to attend, please contact Duos at tlh@duostech.com or 904-652-1601.

