Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 02-May-2019 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF Designation of issuer SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA CS 91051 Z. I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne Cedex Date of Total number of Total number of Total number information shares making theoretical of net voting up the issued voting rights rights capital including treasury shares April 30, 2019 92,180,190 160,973,718 160,971,469 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HOEWGQGDSK [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 806515 End of Announcement EQS News Service 806515 02-May-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1763ac1a4b0db0b1473b17056851c7a&application_id=806515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 02, 2019 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)