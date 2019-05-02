sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,638 Euro		+0,054
+9,32 %
WKN: A2PG58 ISIN: CA53044R1073 Ticker-Symbol: LD2 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD0,638+9,32 %