Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (FSE: LD2) ("Liberty"), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is announcing that the company was featured this week on The Wall Street Journal as well as in the WSJ Pro, Artificial Intelligence Daily Newsletter.

The article discussed leading security companies that use artificial intelligence ("AI"), including Liberty Defense, and examined the trend of the growing use of AI in physical security.

"It's exciting to have our technology and team recognized by such a prestigious publication as a key solution in this category. We are proud of the fact that we are solving such important challenges that can make such a major difference in people's lives. As noted in the article our ability to provide this capability without breaching an individual's privacy is an important differentiator for our HEXWAVE product," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense.

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

The Wall Street Journal is a U.S. business-focused, international daily newspaper published six days a week. The WSJ is one of the largest newspapers in the United States by circulation, with a circulation of about 2.475 million copies (including nearly 1,590,000 digital subscriptions) as of June 2018. The newspaper is notable for its award-winning news coverage, and has won 37 Pulitzer Prizes (as of 2019).

