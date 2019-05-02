

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $282 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $444 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.52 billion from $3.40 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year.



