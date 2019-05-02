

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $63.29 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $52.97 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $996.5 million from $854.47 million last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $63.29 Mln. vs. $52.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $996.5 Mln vs. $854.47 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $5.05



