CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Welcomes New Franchise Location in Downtown Vancouver, BC

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the oldest and largest mobile repair franchise in North America, has recently announced the opening of a new store in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. The network welcomes new franchisees Yiqiang "Eddie" Chen and Yicong "Alex" Huang to the network and congratulates them on the opening of their first CPR location, CPR Vancouver - Downtown.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Vancouver - Downtown, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/vancouver-downtown-bc/.

"I have confidence that Yiqiang and Yicong will provide Vancouver residents with nothing but exceptional service," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "The duo has extensive knowledge of the mobile repair industry, and they have reliably served the Vancouver community with independent repair services since 2011."

Originally from Suzhou, China, co-owners Yiqiang and Yicong have lived in Vancouver, BC for over a decade with their families. When outside of their store, they enjoy golfing, soccer, and spending time with their wives and children.

CPR Vancouver - Downtown is located in downtown Vancouver, BC next to the Roundhouse Community Center. The store will serve residents, businesses, and educational establishments in the Vancouver metropolitan area with professional cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and drone repair services.

To learn more about the network's newest location in Vancouver, please use the contact details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Vancouver - Downtown

1272 Pacific Blvd

Vancouver, BC V6Z 2V1

778-737-5777

To request a free estimate, please reach out via email at repairs@cpr-vancouver-dwntwn.com or visit the store's website at: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/vancouver-downtown-bc/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543919/CPR-Welcomes-New-Franchise-Location-in-Downtown-Vancouver-BC