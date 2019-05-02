

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $7.67 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $16.46 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $378.74 million from $407.23 million last year.



Tower International, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $7.67 Mln. vs. $16.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $378.74 Mln vs. $407.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.58 - $1.6 Bln



