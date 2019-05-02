

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $140.74 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $139.09 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $158.46 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $7.16 billion from $6.88 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $158.46 Mln. vs. $167.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $7.16 Bln vs. $6.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 - $2.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.525 - $7.925 Bln



